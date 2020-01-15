'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time': Jennings, Holzhauer, Rutter react to end of GOAT tournament

And I would have GOAT away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling Kens pic.twitter.com/dtYhNEOQ3Q — GOAT Fodder (@James_Holzhauer) January 15, 2020

Jeopardy crowned "The Greatest of All Time" on Tuesday night giving social media a lot to talk about.Ken Jennings took the title and the $1 million prize. James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter walked away with $250,000 each.But it wasn't just the viewers who were reacting to the game show history unfolding on primetime television. The three contestants themselves were tweeting along, too.'Jeopardy James' spent the night sending out memes and GIFs that expressed his thoughts, including a take on "Scooby Doo's" classic endings where the criminals blamed "those meddling kids" for being caught.Another of Holzhauer's memes portrayed Jennings as WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart known for his catchphrase, "The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be."Holzhauer then turned a bit more sentimental and tweeted out his feelings about the show, host Alex Trebek, and his fellow quiz show buddies:Rutter, who ended up not winning one game, went with a comical approach to congratulating Jennings, with a photo of...admiration?And he took one final jab at Holzhauer, who taunted Rutter throughout the competition.The GOAT, Jennings, poked fun at himself as the competition aired.But once Trebek announced the winner, Jennings made it official on social media.But Jennings was not boastful with his new title. In fact, he said it was a lot of luck:Jennings then paid homage to the creator of "Jeopardy!""The Greatest of All Time" finished his Twitter thread Tuesday night with a message about Trebek, the beloved "Jeopardy!" host who is battling pancreatic cancer.