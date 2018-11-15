ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Roy Clark, country music singer, guitarist and 'Hee Haw' star, has died at 85

Roy Clark performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

TULSA, Okla. --
A publicist said country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and singer who headlined the cornpone TV show "Hee Haw" for nearly a quarter century, has died at the age of 85.

Jeremy Westby said Clark died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla.

Clark was a "Hee Haw" co-host with late Bakersfield star Buck Owens for its entire 24-year run. The country music and comedy show's last new episode aired in 1993, though reruns continued for a few years thereafter.

Clark played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments. His skills brought him gigs as guest performer with many top orchestras, including the Boston Pops.
