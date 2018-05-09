ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Scenes come to life ahead of 'Captain Marvel' movie shooting at Shaver Lake

Scenes come to life ahead of 'Captain Marvel' movie shooting at Shaver Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It looks like crews are already turning Shaver Lake into some kind of battle scene for the upcoming 'Captain Marvel' film!

Video shared by the Bass Lake Summer Facebook page shows crews were out reshaping part of the terrain and adding some metal debris to the beach ahead of shooting next week.

And you still have a chance to be in the movie! Crews are looking for extras who look like they're between ages 20 and 50 years old to play military, government and maintenance workers.

Click here for casting call.

Shooting is next Monday the 14th through Wednesday the 16th.

The movie is produced by Disney, the parent company of ABC30.
