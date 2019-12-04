Arts & Entertainment

Stars celebrate holiday season at 'CMA Country Christmas' special

It's become an annual holiday tradition on ABC. Tuesday night marked the return of the "CMA Country Christmas."

This year, Trisha Yearwood hosted an evening of song and a celebration of the season.

"It Wasn't His Child" is one of the songs Yearwood performed on the special. It's a song she first recorded 25 years ago. Singing aside, she was thrilled to serve as this year's host.

"It's the 10th one," she said, "I think it's the best one yet. Not just because I hosted. It's really good."

Dierks Bentley, Brett Young and Lady Antebellum are just some of the artists who took the stage.

"I pretty much let them all pick what they wanted to do, and then I made a Christmas album myself, so I did a song off of that and then we came up with an opening that was kind of a medley of different country classics or Christmas classics," Yearwood said. "And then I got to do a collaboration with some of the women on the show."

"We have Tori Kelly. We have Hillary Scott from Lady Antebellum. We have C.C. Winans. We have Kristen Chenoweth. So, to get all these women from different walks of music together on the stage to collaborate was really a highlight for me," Yearwood added.

But maybe the biggest highlight for Yearwood was King & Country's take on the classic Christmas tune, "The Little Drummer Boy."

No matter the song or who performed, the country music legend was ready to witness it again on television.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicholidaychristmascountry music awards
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for additional victims of wrestling coach from Los Banos
One holdout in Erika Sandoval murder trial leads to hung jury, mistrial
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
Murder charge in Fresno County chase case could break new ground in California law
Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of testicular cancer
Fresno County man's yard is site of over 20 car crashes
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
Show More
Navy sailor from Lemoore killed at his base by civilian's car
Report shows contact between Devin Nunes, Rudy Giuliani
Man survives horrific crash in Fresno County
Los Banos man who worked as high school wrestling coach arrested
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
More TOP STORIES News