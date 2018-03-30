DISNEY

The Disney Vs. Pixar bracket will tear your office apart

EMBED </>More Videos

The Final Four is happening this weekend. And by Final Four, we of course mean the intense battle between Mulan and Monsters Inc; Rapunzel and Remy. A Disney versus Pixar battle is the latest March Madness spinoff to hit offices across the country.

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
The Final Four is happening this weekend. And by Final Four, we of course mean the intense battle between "Mulan" and "Monsters Inc"; Rapunzel and Remy. A Disney versus Pixar battle is the latest March Madness spinoff to hit offices across the country and it has people in their feelings. There are arguments made about the merits of one's animation choices:


Some people are endlessly discussing the seeding of the match-ups while others seem to be having a Disney-inspired existential crisis.


There are now numerous iterations of the Disney/Pixar bracket but the most popular by far is by a Twitter user named Jolley Rancher who, curiously, picked "Tangled" over "The Lion King" in his own bracket. I mean, that's obviously wrong. Or is it? Go ahead and print out the blank PDF bracket here and stir up some Disney/Pixar magic (disagreements?) in your own office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneypixarmoviemoviesmarch madnessmarch madnessu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEY
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
Disney World to offer cheaper park tickets on less busy days
CUTE PHOTOS: Babies recreate Mickey's most iconic looks
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer
More disney
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News