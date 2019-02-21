The very best movies screening in Hanford this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
The recently released "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
" 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.
It's screening at Cinemark Movies 8 (1669 W. Lacey) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare -- a romantic comedy -- and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 69 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch.
"Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," noted Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post, while New York Magazine/Vulture's Bilge Ebiri said, "It's the 'Inception' of rom-coms. Sort of."
It's screening at Cinemark Movies 8 (1669 W. Lacey) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Happy Death Day 2U
Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter's roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer.
With a Tomatometer Score of 67 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" is well worth a watch.
The Chicago Reader's Ben Sachs said, "Like its predecessor, the movie has a broad sentimental streak, but the sentiment feels more thoughtful and heartfelt this time around."
Catch it on the big screen at Cinemark Movies 8 (1669 W. Lacey) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.