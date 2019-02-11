Top budget travel picks: Fresno to Baltimore

Baltimore is itself a historic city, the second-largest seaport in the Mid-Atlantic and at one time the second leading port of entry for immigrants to the U.S. Famous residents have included Edgar Allan Poe, Frederick Douglass, Billie Holiday and Babe Ruth. The city has 72 designated historic districts, distinct cultural enclaves representing Baltimore's diverse urban landscape, which has earned Baltimore the nickname "city of neighborhoods."
Today, Baltimore is also home to Johns Hopkins University and its world-renowned hospital. Maryland blue crabs fill the local crab shacks. Baseball fans will find the Baltimore Orioles in their iconic ballpark at Camden Yards.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Fresno and Baltimore in the next few months, including some popular hotel options and favorite local attractions.
Cheapest Baltimore flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Fresno and Baltimore are if you leave on Feb. 21 and return from Maryland on Feb. 23. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $275, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Fresno on April 28 and return from Baltimore on May 1, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $352 roundtrip.
Top Baltimore hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of Baltimore's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Baltimore Marriott Waterfront (700 Aliceanna St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, try The Baltimore Marriott Waterfront. Rooms are currently set at $179/night.
Set in the heart of Baltimore, this hotel is close to the Pier Six Concert Pavilion and the National Aquarium in Baltimore, as well as the American Visionary Art Museum. Additional attractions include the USS Constellation, the Fell's Point pub district and the shops at Harborplace.
The Hilton Baltimore (401 W. Pratt St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Hilton Baltimore. The hotel has a 4.4-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $135.
This downtown Baltimore hotel is located adjacent to Oriole Park at Camden Yards and very close to the USS Constellation, the Hippodrome Theatre and M&T Bank Stadium. The hotel is directly connected to the Baltimore Convention Center via an indoor walkway.
Local restaurant picks
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Baltimore's many quality eateries, here are a couple of popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
The Food Market (1017 W. 36th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Baltimore's most popular restaurants is The Food Market, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of five reviews on Skyscanner.
"Chef Chad's menu is to say the least stunning," wrote visitor Charles. "Service is great. Excellence."
G&M Restaurant (804 N. Hammonds Ferry Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is G&M Restaurant, with 4.7 stars from 10 reviews.
The restaurant offers a wide selection of seafood, sandwiches, Greek specialties and authentic Italian and American cuisine.
What to see and do in Baltimore
Not sure what to do in Baltimore, besides eat and drink? Here are a couple of recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The National Aquarium (501 E. Pratt St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The National Aquarium.
An entertaining dolphin show, a 4-D immersion sensory theater and (of course) lots and lots of marine creatures are just some of the awesome things you can see at the National Aquarium.
Oriole Park at Camden Yards (333 W. Camden St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's Oriole Park At Camden Yards.
Pope John Paul conducted mass here in 1995 to an audience of 50,000. Religious experiences of a different sort, like that an Orioles fan will experience if the team ever makes it to the World Series again, are more the norm here, though. The Baltimore Orioles have called this retro-style baseball stadium home since it opened in 1992.