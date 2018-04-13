CALIFORNIA

Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in SoCal

(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. --
Actor Will Ferrell and three other people were transported to a hospital Thursday evening after the limousine SUV in which they were traveling was struck by another vehicle and overturned on the 5 Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on the northbound side of the interstate, just south of Alicia Parkway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The driver of a Toyota veered into the HOV lane and collided "into the rear end of the Lincoln Navigator," said Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.

"That collision caused the Navigator to hit the center divider and subsequently overturn," Reynoso said.

The four patients who were transported to hospitals included a woman in her 20s and three men in their 40s and 50s, fire officials said. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was listed in stable condition after being critically hurt. The other three suffered minor injuries.

The group was traveling back from a Funny or Die event in San Diego at the time of the incident.

The driver of the Toyota was unharmed.

Ferrell was seen on a gurney, apparently speaking on a cellphone, before firefighter-paramedics placed him into an ambulance at the scene.

The CHP said Ferrell was taken to Mission Hospital. He has since been released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the CHP, who said alcohol and drugs do not seem to be a factor in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentactororange county fire authorityI-5firefightersmovies
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News