Woman helps man short on cash at gas station, finds out he's Keith Urban

Watch the report from Action News at 10 p.m. on August 6, 2018.

MEDFORD, New Jersey --
A New Jersey woman who thought she was helping a down-and-out man pay for his gas station food ended up footing the bill for country music star Keith Urban.

Ruth Reed says she met Urban at a Medford Wawa ahead of his concert Friday night in Camden.

Substitute teacher Reed says she had made a resolution to help Wawa customers and jumped at the chance when the man ahead of her was short a few dollars.

Jennifer Matarese interviews Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.



Reed says he thanked her and said his name was Keith. When she remarked that he looked like Keith Urban, he said he was.

Not believing him, Reed asked his body guard to confirm she was talking to the musician.

She says, "It was then I realized what an idiot I was."

SEE ALSO: Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket

Sandra Bookman has more on how Bon Jovi surprised shoppers at a Farmingdale supermarket.

