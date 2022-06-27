Politics

Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza dropping defamation lawsuit against Garry Bredefeld

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno city council president sues councilmember for defamation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza announced that he is dropping a defamation lawsuit against Garry Bredefeld.

In a statement, Esparza noted he decided to withdraw the lawsuit out of respect for taxpayers when he learned the City of Fresno would be legally defending Bredefeld any defamation lawsuit against him as an individual.


Esparza went on to say, "I love our city and will not sue the City of Fresno over my colleague's defamatory remarks. His antics have already cost enough taxpayer dollars."

In May, Bredefeld held a press conference where he claimed Esparza told city attorney Doug Sloan he could only work with councilmembers Esparza, Miguel Arias,Tyler Maxwell and Esmeralda Soria and should not listen to Bredefeld, Luis Chavez and Mike Karbassi or he would be fired.

Sloan later confirmed to Action News that he had an April 22 conversation with Esparza resembling Bredefeld's claim.


In his lawsuit against Bredefeld, Esparza confirmed he met with Sloan on April 22, which was the day after Sloan's employee performance evaluation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnolawsuitfresno city council
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tax refunds for CA: Here's what's included in new relief package
Man killed in early morning shooting in Atwater, police say
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Explosion at popular Fresno food truck injures 2, including minor
Lake Kaweah updates 'no wake zone' after dock failure caused by storms
Fowler Ave. from Olive to Clinton to be closed until September
SCOTUS sides with football coach who wanted to pray on the field
Show More
Tips to keep your dogs safe during Valley triple-digit heat
Valley Animal Center rescues sweet dog abandoned by her 3rd family
Ampersand Ice Cream's newest Fresno store is finally open!
Truck driver stabbed to death after giving man ride in Avenal: FCSO
At least 730 flights canceled across US on Sunday
More TOP STORIES News