Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings in Tulare County as storms pass

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reduced some evacuation orders to warnings in several areas on Thursday night.

Evacuation orders have now been reduced to warnings in the following areas:

Three Rivers:

The evacuation warnings include all residences, businesses and access roads on North Fork Drive to the roads end; all residences, businesses and access roads on South Fork Drive to the National Park, and all residences, businesses and access roads along the Kaweah River, Sierra Drive (Highway 198) to the National Park Boundary.

Mineral King Road is closed at the washout at approximately Mile Marker four and a half (4.5). All residents on Mineral King Road past Mile Marker 4.5 should Shelter in Place and not attempt to drive on the roadways.

Cutler Area:

The evacuation warning includes all businesses and homes along Road 124, south of Avenue 408, down to Railroad Drive to Santa Fe Drive, which turns into Eddy, from Avenue 407 to Lee Road to Avenue 408.

The road is closed at Road 124, south of Avenue 408.

Springville Area:

Along the south bank of the Tule River for the homes and businesses from the Lower Rio Vista, east of Bridge Drive to east of Pleasant Oak Drive on Highway 190.

This will include all roads, access roads and areas in between. Not included is Pleasant Oak Drive.

Teviston:

An evacuation warning is now in place for the residents and businesses south of Avenue 84, south on Road 128, Road 130 to Deer Creek, east along the north bank of Deer Creek to Road 140, north on Road 140, to Avenue 84, west on Road 84 to Road 128, and all roads and avenues in between.

Officials are encouraging residents who live in these areas under an evacuation warning to be ready to leave their homes if needed.

For additional resources or information, please call 559-802-9791 or visit County of Tulare website.