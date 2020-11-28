Alcohol a possible factor in violent Exeter crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alcohol may have been a factor in a violent crash that sent a man to the hospital in the South Valley.

A man driving northbound on Road 220 lost control of his car and slammed into an orange tree near Road 308 in Exeter just before 4:30 Saturday morning.

Rescue teams rushed the driver, who is said to be in his 30s, to Kaweah Delta with major injuries.

Investigators say the man may have been drinking before the crash.
