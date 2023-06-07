Exeter police officer hit by car while checking on car crash

EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Exeter police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the officer was going east on Highway 198 west of Road 180 when he noticed a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer.

As the officer was checking the crash, another driver lost control. They crashed with the divider and hit the officer who tried jumping out of the way.

The officer injured his leg and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.