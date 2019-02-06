EYE ON THE PRIZE: Toddler gets stuck in claw machine

A scary moment for the mother of a toddler after her son got stuck inside of a claw machine in Alabama.A family was at a restaurant that also had a small arcade inside Monday night when two-year-old Ezra got a little too curious.Ezra worked his way into the machine through the small door on the front -- and then got trapped inside.His older sister quickly ran to get her mom when she realized what happened.First responders were called and helped Ezra get free.Not only was the tot not injured, he even got a toy out of the machine!