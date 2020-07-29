Coronavirus California

These California cities will fine you for not wearing a mask or face covering

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Some California cities are taking new measures to enforce Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide mask mandate.

The order requires nearly everyone to wear a face mask when outside your home and near other people, with a few exceptions.

RELATED: California issues statewide order to wear face coverings in high-risk settings

How exactly the mask mandate is being enforced depends on local jurisdictions. Some towns are depending on people's goodwill, and others are forcing violators to pay up.

These California cities and counties have implemented fines for not wearing a mask or face covering in public:



  • Beverly Hills: $100 fine for the first offense, $200 for second, $500 for third and subsequent offenses

  • Calabasas: $100 for first violation

  • Costa Mesa: $100 fine

  • Fremont: $100 fine

  • Glendale: $400 for the first fine, $1,000 for the second fine and $2,000 for the third


  • Irvine: Penalties up to $500 per day

  • Manhattan Beach: $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second and $350 for subsequent violations

  • Marin County: Fines between $25 and $500 for individuals, and between $250 to $10,000 for businesses

  • Monterey: $100 for first violation

  • Napa County: Fines between $25 and $500 for individuals, and between $250 to $10,000 for businesses

  • Salinas: $100 for first violation, $500 for second and $1,000 for subsequent

  • Santa Monica: $100 fine for an individual's first violation, $250 for second and $500 for third; $500 for a business's first violation, $750 for second and $1,000 for third


  • West Hollywood: $300 for first violation

  • Yolo County: Fine between $25 and $500 for individuals; fine between $250 to $10,000 for businesses


This story will be updated as more cities opt to fine people for not wearing face coverings.

To see full state guidance on wearing mask and face coverings, see the order from the Department of Public Health here.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssocial distancingface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Central California coronavirus cases
Tulare Co. health officials to bring testing to rural communities like Allensworth
Portion of local hospital staff sidelined due to COVID-19 exposure
Fresno city leaders working to slow down recent surge in COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran charged with murder, assault in 1st court appearance
Fresno Fair cancels in-person events, will hold virtual and drive-thru fair
Portion of local hospital staff sidelined due to COVID-19 exposure
Firefighters save downtown Fresno business, searching for arsonist
Madera moms unite for justice for Thaddeus Sran
CA Legislature considering $100B economic stimulus plan
Fresno group working to support frontline workers needs your help
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Prosecutors could pull from the past in Thaddeus Sran murder case
US COVID-19 cases down but deaths surge, memo says
Tulare Co. health officials to bring testing to rural communities like Allensworth
Agriculture officials warning community of possible seed scam
More TOP STORIES News