These California cities will fine you for not wearing a mask or face covering

These California cities and counties have implemented fines for not wearing a mask or face covering in public:

Beverly Hills: $100 fine for the first offense, $200 for second, $500 for third and subsequent offenses

Calabasas: $100 for first violation

Costa Mesa: $100 fine

Fremont: $100 fine

Glendale: $400 for the first fine, $1,000 for the second fine and $2,000 for the third

Irvine: Penalties up to $500 per day

Manhattan Beach: $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second and $350 for subsequent violations

Marin County: Fines between $25 and $500 for individuals, and between $250 to $10,000 for businesses

Monterey: $100 for first violation

Napa County: Fines between $25 and $500 for individuals, and between $250 to $10,000 for businesses

Salinas: $100 for first violation, $500 for second and $1,000 for subsequent

Santa Monica: $100 fine for an individual's first violation, $250 for second and $500 for third; $500 for a business's first violation, $750 for second and $1,000 for third

West Hollywood: $300 for first violation

Yolo County: Fine between $25 and $500 for individuals; fine between $250 to $10,000 for businesses

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some California cities are taking new measures to enforce Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide mask mandate.The order requires nearly everyone to wear a face mask when outside your home and near other people, with a few exceptions.How exactly the mask mandate is being enforced depends on local jurisdictions. Some towns are depending on people's goodwill, and others are forcing violators to pay up.To see full state guidance on wearing mask and face coverings, see the order from the Department of Public Health here.