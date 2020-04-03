Coronavirus: Fresno business manufactures protective face shields for those on front lines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pieces of plastic are being cut, and foam trimmed to make protective face shields in downtown Fresno. It's much different from what Dumont Printing has normally manufactured."When this idea came along, I was like we can do this. I've always said, Lord help us if there was ever a fire, these are the people I would want behind me holding onto a fire hose," said Susan Moore, owner of Dumont Printing.Moore has switched gears to keep her business alive.The custom manufacturer printer has been deemed essential and has been mailing out COVID-19 information, but the cancellation of events and programs slowed their business.Moore worked with a fellow industry professional to get her company up and running to make protective face shields.Employees retooled their printing machines to cut and put glue on the material."It doesn't matter what department they work in. For the first time, if they're really good at bagging and boxing, then they're bagging and boxing. If they are good at gluing, they're gluing," Moore said.About 35 employees are a part of the process from start to finish.Action News got a look at the face shields that just came off the line. Once they're put on, they'll be able to protect those in the healthcare industry, law enforcement and firefighters.Dumont has been able to sell them in the Valley and across the state. The face shields are sold in kits.Dumont has been around for 70 years, and they had to make a tough decision to lay some people off during this slowdown.Moore hopes this new job will enable them to do more."I'm trying to figure out if I can bring everyone back. If we can keep orders coming in and keep supplying the healthcare and some of the smaller rest homes," Moore said.Dumont also is printing signs for businesses to help remind people of social distancing.It's a new way of doing business in this pandemic."Never did I imagine in a million years it would be a health issue like this that has affected the world," Moore said.They're a Fresno business working to protect others one product at a time.