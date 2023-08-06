The West Fresno Family Resource Center, CalViva Health and the Fresno Grizzlies teamed up to give out 5,000 backpacks, 200 pairs of shoes, and other clothing to community members.

Families gather for Back to school health fair at Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local families gathered in Downtown Fresno for a massive back-to-school event.

The West Fresno Family Resource Center, CalViva Health and the Fresno Grizzlies teamed up to give out 5,000 backpacks, 200 pairs of shoes, and other clothing to community members.

The organizations also provided free school supplies, haircuts and health screenings.

The event was hosted at Chukchansi Park and everyone who attended got a free ticket to Saturday's Grizzlies game and a ticket for a free hotdog.