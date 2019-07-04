dui crash

Family displaced after DUI driver crashes into their home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera family is without a home after a man crashed his car into an apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the driver, identified as Santiago Ybarra, was driving under the influence on G Street when he crashed. He was arrested and faces DUI charges.

Officers said no one in the apartment unit was injured. The Red Cross was called in to help the family.
