Family of 5 displaced by fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family of five was left displaced in Fresno County on Sunday morning after a fire damaged the building they lived in.The call for the fire came in at about 10:20 a.m., CAL FIRE officials said.It was at Sheridan Avenue, just north of Manning Avenue, in Fresno County.The fire has been contained.Officials said one of the five people was transported to the hospital because she felt ill, but no one suffered physical burns or injuries.The Red Cross has been contacted to provide the family a place to stay.Officials said the building damaged was located in a farm area, with the lower half functioning as a shop and the upper half serving as living space for the family.Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.