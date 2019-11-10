fire

Family of 5 displaced by fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family of five was left displaced in Fresno County on Sunday morning after a fire damaged the building they lived in.

The call for the fire came in at about 10:20 a.m., CAL FIRE officials said.

It was at Sheridan Avenue, just north of Manning Avenue, in Fresno County.

The fire has been contained.

Officials said one of the five people was transported to the hospital because she felt ill, but no one suffered physical burns or injuries.

The Red Cross has been contacted to provide the family a place to stay.

Officials said the building damaged was located in a farm area, with the lower half functioning as a shop and the upper half serving as living space for the family.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfirecal firered cross
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
4 adults, 5 kids displaced after mobile home fire in Fresno County
Firefighters battle large house fire in Fresno County
Report: Fire Season in California expected to last through December
Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in Dinuba fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lemoore police shoot knife-wielding suspect who assaulted an officer
Halloween horror: Child bites into razor while eating candy
Mormon community hit in deadly attack leaves Mexico
Dad fights back against peeping tom found outside teen's room
Teen killed in Chowchilla DUI crash, driver bailed out, police say
Fresno State loses to Utah State, 37-35
Man hospitalized after central Fresno crash, alleged DUI driver arrested
Show More
Fresno County deputy chase ends in crash right outside Fresno City Hall
Police investigating five-vehicle crash in Visalia
Senator Bernie Sanders reschedules campaign stop in Fresno
Sanger Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News