Family of victim in fatal hit-and-run finds suspect vehicle, leading to arrest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In handcuffs and in custody, police say it is the man suspected of hitting and killing Christina Rodriguez's father, Ronnie Rodriguez."It means that my grandmother can rest," Christina said. "She doesn't have to be so worked up about who did it."The suspect's truck was found in a neighborhood just blocks away from Brawley and McKinley, where the victim's life was taken, who was in a wheelchair.Christina says her family has been searching for the vehicle relentlessly. Tuesday night, her siblings discovered the truck in the driveway of this home."My older sister, my brother, they found him," Christina said. "And now we are going to get justice for my father."Ronnie was killed Friday night. The 53-year-old was traveling on the right shoulder of Brawley when the truck slammed into him from behind.He was killed almost instantly. Police believe the driver may have been going over the speed limit."He (Ronnie) was wheeling himself to just go get a pizza and have a good meal," Christina said.Police say the driver was in the process of repairing the truck. Detectives recovered the vehicles damaged grill from the suspect's garage."It looks like he may have replaced the headlight assembly, as well as the grill," says Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "However, there still is some damage to the vehicle that indicates that he was involved in the collision."Family is now hoping to use their tragedy as a way of bringing change to the community.They're asking the City of Fresno and Fresno County to widen the Brawley shoulder by four feet.The street has no sidewalks and they say this change could make travel safer for all those living in the area.