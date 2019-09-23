Family & Parenting

9 SoCal firefighters stage photo shoot after welcoming newborns within months of each other

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. -- The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District is welcoming a bundle of little firefighters into their department.

The department shared pictures on Facebook, saying between March and July of this year, nine babies were born to families in the department.

"We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing!" said the Facebook post.

Officials there held a photo shoot for their newest little family members.

Officials say they could not pass up the opportunity to share the moment, so they documented it with the new babies all surrounded by their fire department gear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingrancho cucamongasan bernardino countybabyphotosfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends come together to honor victims killed in rollover crash
Child, adult injured in Tulare County drive-by shooting, deputies say
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Merced
1 wanted, 2 arrested for AutoZone armed robbery in Tulare County
New ordinance will penalize Fresno landlords with unsafe homes
Drunk driver arrested after fiery chain reaction collision in Clovis
Mother of abducted 2-year-old pleads for son's return
Show More
8 hurt after cars crash into restaurant in Sacramento
Women accused of buying $900K worth of goods with stolen gift cards
Coalinga man stabbed in alley, police searching for suspect
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag' reap Emmy honors
NJ troopers approach car with guns drawn, find woman in labor
More TOP STORIES News