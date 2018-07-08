Chowchilla woman has baby in car while rushing to hospital

New mom Sarah Larson does not look like just had a baby.The 26-year-old Chowchilla woman went into labor at around 4 a.m. Friday-- six days before her due date."I started timing the contractions after my husband said I should do that," said Sarah.Two hours later the couple left their home to drive nearly an hour to a hospital in Clovis. The contractions intensified while in the car."I felt a lot of pressure and my body started pushing automatically," said Sarah.Her husband Kyle Larson was driving as fast as he could along Avenue Nine in their Honda Civic, panicking about what was about to happen."She put her feet up on the dash," said Kyle.Seconds later the unexpected took place."I pushed about three times and he came out into my hands," said Sarah.Kyle was stunned trying to wrap his head around what he just witnessed."I was just like uhhhhh-- I totally freaked. I was like he's in the car, he's in the car," said Kyle."He was like you got to like actually spank the baby to make him cry more and I'm like Kyle he is crying. He's okay, calm down," said Sarah.They drove about a mile to Madera Community Hospital where Kyle quickly jumped out to alert staff of what happened."I was like my wife just had a baby in the car, go get everyone it's your turn now," said Kyle.A surprise delivery that ended with a healthy mom and baby named Grant."I'm very blessed and grateful that God was there with me," said Sarah.A story this now family of four will never forget.