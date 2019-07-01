Family & Parenting

SUMMA' TIME: Super fun at-home activities for the kiddos this summer

The kids have been out of school for about two weeks, and already screaming boredom?

No fear, we've got you covered!

Here are some quick, easy tips to help them enjoy the rest of their summer!

Sprinklers:

A timeless classic.
You can make a splash with the sprinklers in the backyard.
For more fun, set up your very own obstacle course through the sprinklers.

Camping:

Grab some S'mores and set up a campground right in your backyard.

Gardening:

Try gardening with the kids!
They can help dig the holes and learn how to water the plants.

Movies:

Have a movie night in the park.
You can throw a special event for friends and do it in your own backyard.
Bring chairs and blankets, along with your favorite snacks!

SEE ALSO: Regal Cinemas offering $1 movies all summer long
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsummer funfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News