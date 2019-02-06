FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman gives birth on bus in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Guadalupe Lara gave birth to her daughter, Samantha, Wednesday on a CTA bus.

CHICAGO --
A Chicago woman gave birth Wednesday morning on a CTA bus in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.

Guadalupe and Eduardo Lara had just dropped off their children at school when mom started to feel severe contractions.

They don't have a car so they jumped on the northbound No. 9 bus, en route to the hospital. However, mom couldn't wait.

The bus driver pulled over at West Cermak Road and South Ashland Avenue and called for an ambulance.

She went into full labor on the bus. Dad and another passenger assisting in the birth. The driver got everyone off the bus.

By the time paramedics arrives, mom was already holding her daughter, who they named Samantha.

Samantha, who weighs 7 pounds 7 ounces, and mom were doing well Wednesday night at the University of Illinois Hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypregnant womanCTAbusbaby
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs in N.C.
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
Workout Wednesday: Are you an emotional stress eater? Here are a few tips to overcome that
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Crash widow says Fresno police officer's death could've been prevented
Visitors flock to reopened Yosemite after storm
Crews respond to fire sparked by gas explosion in SF
Flooded Highway 59 causes havoc for commuters and farmers
Visalia man buys $2 baseball card that could be worth millions
Four arrested in string of robberies across Fresno
Twins sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing Good Samaritan
Clovis police looking for owners of missing sheep and lamb
Show More
Valley nurseries take measures to protect plants during cold stretch
Celebrate Valentine's Day early at Madera 'Wine and Chocolate Weekend'
VIDEO: Baby left alone on train in Ohio
California Health Sciences University showcases new technology
Tips to save on your gym membership
More News