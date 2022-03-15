Valley farmer robbed by thieves, sheriff's office investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Farmer Ong Thao was back at work on her plot of land in Fresno County Monday afternoon.

She grows mostly cilantro and spinach, along with other vegetables, and sells her crops at local Farmer's Markets.

Sunday afternoon, she was robbed on her farm by three unknown people who showed up in a black car.

The group of people tried "giving" her and her 75-year-old sister a costume ring and necklace, they believe in an attempt to steal their actual jewelry.

One of the suspects grabbed the gold necklace off of Ong's neck.

The gold necklace has sentimental value -- it was a gift from her husband, who had saved up to buy it decades ago.

Robbed of her necklace -- and of her happy place.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating this case. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 559-600-3111.
