Farmworker dies after being run over by tractor in Tulare County

Deputies say the man had been working on the tractor when it broke down. When he tried to fix it, the tractor ran over him.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County farmworker died after he was run over by a tractor in Earlimart Tuesday morning.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies responded to the grape vineyard in the area of Avenue 8 and Road 156 just after 11:15 a.m.

Deputies say the man had been working on the tractor when it broke down. When he tried to fix it, the tractor ran over him.

First responders found the man stuck beneath the tractor. Emergency crews performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
