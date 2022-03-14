Police identify suspect accused of stabbing teen at Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall

Authorities identified the suspect as 27-year-old Prophet Hillard during a news conference on Monday.
The stabbing happened during a large fight involving 12 to 15 people that broke out near the JC Penney store just before 6:30 pm, police say.
Initial reports indicated two teens were stabbed, but Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said Monday that only one boy was stabbed.
The teen is expected to recover.
Investigators say they have recovered the weapon used in the stabbing. and no additional arrests are expected at this time.
They say the mall was not shut down and is safe for visitors.
The police department will be stepping up its presence inside and outside the mall to ensure shoppers' safety.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer tweeted about the incident, saying he was 'extremely disturbed' by the increase in violence at the mall and that he would be working with Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Council Member Tyler Maxwell, who represents the area, to develop a safety plan for the mall.
March 13, 2022
"People should be able to enjoy their shopping experience and not have to worry about these types of incidents," he wrote.
Action News spoke with Maxwell, who represents the Fashion Fair area.
"We're going to do everything within our power to address the increase in violence at Fashion Fair Mall. This next week, I'll be meeting with the chief, mayor and mall management to discuss next steps," he said.
Shoppers can expect an increased police presence at the mall in the coming days, including detectives with the Multi Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium, or MAGEC.
Fashion Fair Mall has been the site of a number of violent incidents in the last two years.
One of the more high-profile incidents was a gang-related gunfight in April 2021 that sent shoppers fleeing in panic.
RELATED: Fresno police confirm shooting at Fashion Fair Mall
Action News dug into the data and found that when it comes to actual crimes reported, Fashion Fair is averaging a little more than one crime per day since January 1 this year.
That includes nine weapons offenses.