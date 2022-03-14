Police identify suspect accused of stabbing teen at Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall

Initial reports indicated that two teens were stabbed, but Chief Paco Balderrama said Monday that only one boy was stabbed.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police arrest 1 after stabbing at Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say they have arrested a gang member after a boy was stabbed inside Fashion Fair Mall on Saturday evening.

Authorities identified the suspect as 27-year-old Prophet Hillard during a news conference on Monday.



The stabbing happened during a large fight involving 12 to 15 people that broke out near the JC Penney store just before 6:30 pm, police say.

Initial reports indicated two teens were stabbed, but Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said Monday that only one boy was stabbed.

The teen is expected to recover.
Investigators say they have recovered the weapon used in the stabbing. and no additional arrests are expected at this time.

They say the mall was not shut down and is safe for visitors.

The police department will be stepping up its presence inside and outside the mall to ensure shoppers' safety.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer tweeted about the incident, saying he was 'extremely disturbed' by the increase in violence at the mall and that he would be working with Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Council Member Tyler Maxwell, who represents the area, to develop a safety plan for the mall.



"People should be able to enjoy their shopping experience and not have to worry about these types of incidents," he wrote.

Action News spoke with Maxwell, who represents the Fashion Fair area.

"We're going to do everything within our power to address the increase in violence at Fashion Fair Mall. This next week, I'll be meeting with the chief, mayor and mall management to discuss next steps," he said.

Shoppers can expect an increased police presence at the mall in the coming days, including detectives with the Multi Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium, or MAGEC.

Fashion Fair Mall has been the site of a number of violent incidents in the last two years.

One of the more high-profile incidents was a gang-related gunfight in April 2021 that sent shoppers fleeing in panic.

RELATED: Fresno police confirm shooting at Fashion Fair Mall

Action News dug into the data and found that when it comes to actual crimes reported, Fashion Fair is averaging a little more than one crime per day since January 1 this year.

That includes nine weapons offenses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno's fashion fair mallfresno police departmentstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
15-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of teen boy in Porterville
Teen killed after being hit by suspected DUI driver in Tulare
Woman killed when car crashes into Fresno County canal
California students allowed to go maskless as mandate ends
Motorcycle rider dies in northeast Fresno crash
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as talks end without breakthrough
Man stabbed in northwest Fresno, police investigating
Show More
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
Man shot multiple times at northwest Fresno hotel
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Fresno Co. road construction zone
'SNL' star Pete Davidson to head to space aboard Blue Origin flight
Clovis West junior helps fight against cancer with musical fundraiser
More TOP STORIES News