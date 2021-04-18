fresno's fashion fair mall

Fresno police confirm shooting at Fashion Fair Mall

By ABC30.Com Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police confirm shooting at Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gunshots at Fashion Fair Mall sent shoppers into a panic just after seven Saturday night.

"Everybody was like screaming and crying in there," says Haley Ruiz.

"I heard gunshots and I thought it was over a loud speaker," says Henk Knevelvaard.

Detectives say a confrontation between two groups of men between the ages of 18 to 25 turned violent.

They say as three men, one of whom was armed, were leaving the mall, four other men approached them from behind.

"A fight ensued and during that fight, one of those subjects pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the other group," says Fresno Police Lt. Stephen Viveros.

Sabrina Nevarez saw it all unfold right in front of her eyes.



"I saw the guy with a red shirt turn around and start shooting and after that, we left running," she said.

An off-duty sergeant at the mall rushed to help a young man who said he was hurt and possibly shot.

Officers say the man ran away when he found out it was a sergeant helping him.

The sergeant wasn't able to find any injuries.

"We do not know if he ever saw blood," Viveros said. "We do not have that kind of evidence here at the scene."

All of those involved in the shooting took off -- leaving behind a chaotic scene.

Ruiz was inside Sephora with her cousin when she heard the gunshots.

"My cousin was on the other side of the store, so I screamed for her, grabbed her and told the Sephora employees to let us in the back stock room right now," she said.

Knevelvaard says everyone inside the mall dropped everything and ran for cover.

"People just started running and left their cash registers, the things they were selling, their phones, everything, they just left," he said.

Officers are now working to determine if the shooting is gang-related.

Detectives say some of those involved were wearing clothing that could be associated with gangs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno's fashion fair mall
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO'S FASHION FAIR MALL
Disney Store location at Fashion Fair Mall set to close
Data shows same amount of reported crime at Fresno malls
Popular Fresno cookie store relocating after 20+ years
Fresno police detain 3 after incident at Fashion Fair
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News