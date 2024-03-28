Minimum wage for most California fast-food workers to rise on April 1

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On April 1st, the wage for most fast-food workers in California will increase from the state's current rate of $16 an hour to $20.

"It's good for the workers, definitely. The cost of living is going up. So, they get a better little increase in their check," said Merced resident Francine Mestaz.

Dillon Savory is the executive director for the Central Labor Council.

He says employers are always pushing costs onto consumers, but it really comes down to the affordability crisis in California.

"A lot of workers are not; they're just trying to take care of their families. They're not able to think about things beyond their day-to-day activity or week to week ability to take care of their loved ones," explained Savory.

Action News reached out to Chipotle Mexican Grill regarding the increase.

A spokesperson declined our request for an interview but quoted the company's Chief Financial and Administrative Officer as saying,

"To cover the cost of the wage increase, we would need to take a mid-single-digit price increase in California."

That means an increased cost for the customer.

For other chain restaurants, layoffs are the solution.

Two Pizza Hut franchisees announced, it will lay off roughly 1,200 across the state, including people in Central California.

Earlier this week, the governor signed a bill that will exempt certain fast-food establishments in places like airports, hotels, event centers and corporate campus cafeterias from implementing this increase.

