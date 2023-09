One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash in Tulare County.

1 killed, 1 hospitalized following crash in Tulare County

The California Highway Patrol says around 3 a.m. Sunday a 35-year-old ran a stop sign near County Line Road and Zachary Avenue in Delano.

Officials say the car went through a fence, hitting a building.

The driver died at the scene and a 28-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.