Victims' families share grief at sentencing for deadly 2021 crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than three years after a deadly crash left three people dead, the man behind the wheel was handed down a sentence.

On Tuesday, Francisco Portillo and the victims' families learned just how long he would spend in prison.

Through a translator, Kulwant Kaur described the injuries she suffered in a March 2021 crash that killed both her daughter and niece.

"My hands are burned, my head got burned, my ears got burned," said Kulwant Kaur. "I was in the hospital for a very long time. He doesn't know the hardship."

Kaur and her husband were in the backseat of the car, riding along with their daughter, 20-year-old Navneet Kaur, and niece, 28-year-old Simranjit Kaur, when they all became caught in a fiery 7-car pile-up. Both young women died in the crash, their parents standing up in court Tuesday describing the grief they endure.

"Sometimes I pray to God," said Manjit-Multani, Simranjit Kaur's father. "'God, please take my life to take me. I don't want to live in this world anymore."

Francisco Portillo is the man held responsible for their deaths.

Before the crash, Fresno Police say the then 20-year-old Portillo drove off from an attempted traffic stop by a Fresno County sheriff's deputy, reaching estimated speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Seconds after the deputy called off the chase, Portillo ran a red light, hitting several cars at McKinley Avenue and Cedar Avenue.

Toxicology reports showed the driver was under the influence of both drugs and alcohol at the time.

Portillo's sister spoke on his behalf, hoping his character would be considered in the judgment.

"I believe in the potential for growth and redemption and kindly request you consider the entirety of his character beyond the unfortunate events," said Jocelyn Portillo. "He is more than the sum of one night."

Portillo then spoke for himself, expressing regret and asking for forgiveness.

"I will continue to seek change and every bit of help that is offered with my rehabilitation," said Francisco Portillo. "From the very bottom of my heart, my most sincere apologies, my most sincere condolences.

After all the statements were read, the judge handed down a 19-year and 4-month sentence for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. A sentence that seems far too short for the victims' families.

"He did the crime, and my kids and our kids got punished," said Kulwant Kaur.

The victims' families still need to settle restitution.

They'll need to collect financial documents before heading back to court in February for a hearing.

Portillo will not be present.

