Man found guilty of 3 Fresno murders sentenced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Coarsegold man will be spending the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting deaths of three men in Fresno.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced 28-year-old Andrew Hammond to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

A jury found Hammond guilty for the deaths of Fernando Gonzales, Steven Rice and Brandon Munoz.

The three men died in separate shootings in Fresno between 2020 and 2022.

In addition to the three life sentences, a judge also ordered Hammond to serve an indeterminate term of 75 years to life in state prison for three counts of first-degree murder and three personal use of firearm enhancements.

One of the victims, Fernando Gonzales, was shot and killed during a rosary ceremony back in September 2020.

