Family remembers man killed in motorcycle crash in Kings County last month

A mother is sharing her heartbreaking story after a crash left her 23-year-old son dead and his girlfriend fighting for her life.

This weekend, the family will host a motorcycle ride in honor of 23-year-old Brandon Moreno.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is speaking out and sharing their heartbreaking story of loss and tragedy.

Two weeks ago, an accident on Highway 43 and Dover Ave just north of Hanford left 23-year-old Brandon Moreno dead and his girlfriend fighting for her life.

Rebeca Moreno lost her only son.

"As a mom, I always knew I had a special kid. I always knew he was different. I always knew he was a gentle giant," said Rebecca.

Respectable, always smiling, and a fantastic mechanic is how Rebecca Moreno remembers her son, who she called Bubba.

She says he lit up a room with his presence.

He had a love for motorcycles ever since he was a kid.

"I think that ignited his creativity and imagination to just try and figure out how things worked," Rebecca explained.

His life was tragically cut short on the evening of May 27th.

A man driving southbound on Highway 43 was passing a truck in front of him.

The car crashed into Brandon and his girlfriend, Amaya, who were headed north on a motorcycle.

Both sustained significant injuries and were flown to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Brandon died just a few hours later.

"You feel cheated, and a lot of those first moments that you won't get back or just get to experience. And it's hard to put into words when you think about that," expressed Rebecca.

It's questions like how Brandon might have been as a husband or a father that Rebecca lives with every single day.

The garage in her home is a reminder of Brandon's love for mechanical work.

"You walk by and you see something that belongs to them or it's out of place and you don't wanna move things because you want them to be in the last place he left them," shared Rebecca.

And in a toolbox, a photo of Brandon's girlfriend is a reminder of the love the two shared.

"She has shown so much strength and courage to fight and get better," Rebecca said.

Now, more than two weeks later, Amaya is recovering at CRMC.

As for Rebecca, she hopes her loss can serve as a reminder to others, that no place rushing to is worth the life of someone else.

"We need to be more careful. We need to moat attention we need to take. A second look. We need to be better at watching out for our riders."

Rebecca thanked the community for their love and support.

This weekend, they will host a ride in honor of Brandon.

The event is Saturday, June 17th at Burris Park. Registration begins at 9:30 am and the ride or kickstand begins at 10:00 am.

Registration costs $25 and includes a lunch plate for two. Plates are also available for $10 each.