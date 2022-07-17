Man killed after crashing into tree in Merced County, officials says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash involving a tree left a man dead in Merced County.
Around 10 Friday night, a man driving east on River Road, west of Blow Road traveled off the road and crashed into a tree.
Officials say it's unclear how fast he was going or why he went off the road.
The driver died at the scene.
Investigators are now trying to determine if alcohol was a factor.
