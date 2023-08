Two men were killed in a car crash in Madera County on Friday night.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were killed in a car crash in Madera County on Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:50 pm in the area of Avenue 17 and Crescent Drive.

The California Highway Patrol says a driver lost control while speeding and hit a man who was standing outside of his truck.

The driver of the car and the man who was hit were both killed in the crash.

Authorities have not yet provided any other details.