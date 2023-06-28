Suspect in deadly Fresno taco truck crash heading to trial

A driver suspected of hitting and killing a man near an east central Fresno taco truck two years ago will be held to answer on all charges.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver suspected of hitting and killing a man near an East Central Fresno taco truck two years ago will be held to answer.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Rolando Alvarenga-Aguilar was in court with his head down and wiping his eyes for Day Two of his preliminary hearing.

Police say Aguilar was driving drunk when he crashed into a group of customers at a taco stand on Maple and Belmont in October 2021.

One of the people hit was 60-year-old Sabas Ruiz Galviz, who died from his injuries days after the crash.

"After the collision, he got out of the vehicle and ran eastbound towards Maple and go southbound on Maple," said Officer Lucas Garnica.

Garnica also added that a witness ave Aguilar throw a beer can after getting out of his van.

Aguilar faces multiple charges including DUI and murder along with gross vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run.

DA Investigator Ronnie Sims also took the stand with new evidence in the case.

He said the doctor told him that Galviz appeared to be recovering in the hospital after the accident but then took a turn for the worst.

The victim developed sepsis, got pneumonia, and then had a stroke.

That doctor suggested a link between the trauma caused by the collision and Galviz's stroke.

"Sepsis set in and he got pneumonia because of his fractured rib, that's basically what caused him to die," said Ronnie Sims, an investigator with the Fresno County District Attorney's Office.

The defense raised issues about the medical evidence and cause of death.

"It appears based off of the medical records that the cause of death was a stroke," said a defense attorney.

Tony Capozzi, a legal analyst, says when this goes to trial, it may be a battle of expert medical witnesses with the jury left to decide.

"What's going to be important now for the DA to show, is what the autopsy report shows as to what the cause of the death was - if it's a result of this auto accident clearly I think the defendant is going to be found guilty unless there's some doubt as to the cause of death," explained Capozzi.

Aguilar was held to answer on all charges.

If convicted, he could face up to 19 years to life behind bars.

