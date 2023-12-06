Police are searching for the man who shot two people -- killing one in Chowchilla.

Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured last week in Chowchilla.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Riverside Avenue near Ninth Street.

Chowchilla police say 20-year-old Nathan Gonzales had gotten into an argument with the man in front of a home.

At some point, officials say Gonzales pulled out a gun and shot the man and woman.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

A week later, police confirmed Gonzales was arrested in Madera on Tuesday night.