Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured last week in Chowchilla.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Riverside Avenue near Ninth Street.
Chowchilla police say 20-year-old Nathan Gonzales had gotten into an argument with the man in front of a home.
At some point, officials say Gonzales pulled out a gun and shot the man and woman.
The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.
A week later, police confirmed Gonzales was arrested in Madera on Tuesday night.