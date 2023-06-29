Man arrested in shooting that killed teen at Merced County home, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that left a 19-year-old girl dead at a home near Livingston over the weekend.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Josiah Lawrence Williams has been arrested for killing 19-year-old Liliana Zaragoza.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning during a party at a home on Sunset Drive near Washington Boulevard.

A second person was shot and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

Williams was arrested on Wednesday and has been booked into jail on a murder charge.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at (209) 385-7472.

