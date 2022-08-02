Made in Clovis showcase returning for 2nd year

Community members are invited to show off their inventions meant to solve everyday problems and highlight creativity.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local competition will be back this Fall at the 47th annual Clovis Fest.

Along with the hot air balloons, shopping, and entertainment, the "Made in Clovis" showcase is back to celebrate its second year.

Community members are invited to show off their inventions meant to solve everyday problems and highlight creativity.

Both kids and adults can enter their creations in a variety of categories, like technology, food and crafts.

Clovis Fest kicks off in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, September 24th.