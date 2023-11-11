Diwali 2023: Festival of lights brings hundreds together in Central California

This Sunday is Diwali and celebrations are already underway around the world.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Sunday is Diwali and celebrations are already underway around the world.

Over one billion people celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, a special and unique tradition among Indian religions.

"It's about removing darkness. It's about hope, and love, and peace. People decorate their homes in lights," explained Archana Bangalore, Central California Society of India Board Member.

For decades, the Central California Society of India has hosted a two-part event for everyone in the Central Valley who celebrates Diwali to come together.

One happened on October 22.

"We had 275 performers on stage, and that was like a 3-hour event in Clovis," said Kanchan Pradeep, Central California Society of India Co-President

Two days where over 800 people gathered wearing their best, prepared for laughter, food, unity, and lots of dancing.

"All of us Indians bring our own flavor to it. You will see people celebrate it differently, but this is why the CCSI is so unique because our kids not only learn how I celebrate Diwali but how communities in the East, South, and West celebrate it too," said Pradeep.

CCSI leaders say it's an honor to see new and familiar faces year after year.

"We want to maintain our identity here, and these festivals definitely help us in promoting that spirit of India," said Konduru.

