Fresno County League of Mexican Women host 45th annual Fiesta Navidena

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County League of Mexican Women hosted The 45th annual Fiesta Navidena.

This was the first-ever virtual fiesta -- emceed by Action News Reporter Alyssa Flores.

Not only to celebrate culture, music, and fashion but also to raise money for students in Fresno.

Over the years, the organization has raised almost a half-million dollars.

You can bid or buy their Fiesta Box -- where all the proceeds will go to the Betty Rodriguez Scholarship Fund.
