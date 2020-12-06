Fresno County League of Mexican Women host 45th annual Fiesta Navidena

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County League of Mexican Women hosted The 45th annual Fiesta Navidena.This was the first-ever virtual fiesta -- emceed by Action News Reporter Alyssa Flores.Not only to celebrate culture, music, and fashion but also to raise money for students in Fresno.Over the years, the organization has raised almost a half-million dollars.You can bid or buy their Fiesta Box -- where all the proceeds will go to the Betty Rodriguez Scholarship Fund.