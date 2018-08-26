Fight between two men ends in violent attack in Central Fresno

A fight between two men ended in a violent attack at a home near Belmont and Glenn Avenues when one of them was cut with a knife several times.Police say a woman's boyfriend began fighting with her brother and the brother appeared to be winning the fight. The boyfriend took out a knife--cutting his arm and leg.The brother was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.Police officers arrested the woman's boyfriend and took him into custody for assault with a deadly weapon.