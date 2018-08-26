Fight between two men ends in violent attack in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A fight between two men ended in a violent attack at a home near Belmont and Glenn Avenues when one of them was cut with a knife several times.
Police say a woman's boyfriend began fighting with her brother and the brother appeared to be winning the fight. The boyfriend took out a knife--cutting his arm and leg.
The brother was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Police officers arrested the woman's boyfriend and took him into custody for assault with a deadly weapon.