Fight inside Southern CA mall sparks panic among shoppers who feared active shooter situation

By
CULVER CITY, Calif. -- A fight that broke out at shoe store inside a Culver City mall triggered a panic among shoppers Saturday night, authorities said.

Loud sounds, which turned out to be shattering glass, prompted crowds of shoppers to run from the Foot Locker where the fight broke out inside the mall around 6 p.m.

Many took to social media to say there was an active shooter situation but the Culver City Police Department said there were no shots fired.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

It's unclear what the fight was about.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fightmallactive shooter
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of abducted 2-year-old pleads for son's return
Drunk driver arrested after fiery chain reaction collision in Clovis
Fresno State beats Sacramento State, 34-20
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Woman sought for stealing from Camp Fire survivor
NAS Lemoore recommends early arrival after Blue Angels Air Show traffic issues
Visalia Police searching for suspect who stabbed 27-year-old man
Show More
Vigil held as search continues for missing New Jersey girl
2 victims identified after deadly rollover crash on Highway 168 near Harlan Ranch
$6,000 in stolen quarters found in California baby stroller
19-year-old shot, critically injured in Merced, police say
Merced structure fire leaves 3 families displaced
More TOP STORIES News