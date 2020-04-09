sports

Tachi Palace set to host televised UFC fights on April 18th

By
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- UFC 249, a hyped-up event featuring a dozen mixed martial arts fights, was supposed to take place in a packed New York City arena.

Because of the coronavirus and the state's limit on large gatherings, it was canceled.

UFC's president says the fight is still on for April 18 but hasn't said where.

On Tuesday night, the New York Times reported the event will happen at Tachi Palace Casino Resort, near Lemoore.

On Wednesday, Kings County Sheriff David Robinson confirmed that report, adding that it will be a televised event and not open to the public.

ABC30 Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi says the state of California's stay at home order doesn't apply to Tachi Palace, part of the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Tribe.

"The tribes have their casinos and it's on their tribal land," Capozzi said. "That tribal land is considered like a different country."

Last week, Kings County officials issued their own 'shelter in place' order for residents.

They say the tribe is its own sovereign nation and their order cannot be enforced on tribal land.

"Should the event proceed, we, of course, are optimistic that the Tribe follow all best practices in protecting any participants from spreading the disease," the officials said.

Tachi Palace has not responded to requests for comment.

They did temporarily close on March 20, and at that time said they would continue to follow guidance from health officials on COVID-19.

"There's still a medical danger here," Capozzi said. "These are two fighters going after each other. There's going to be sweat, there's going to be blood, there's going to be the doctors, there's going to be the referee. Those people are susceptible to COVID-19. So this is very dangerous. I don't think it's a good idea for the tribe to be pursuing this."

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslemoorecoronavirus californiacoronavirusufcsportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Golf courses get green light to reopen in Fresno
Senior Spotlight: Local organization has honored student-athletes since 1952
Senior Spotlight: Best friends at Caruthers plan to attend college together
Senior Spotlight: Clovis East badminton player uses sport to overcome tragedy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News