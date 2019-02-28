Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze at the Alder Heights apartment complex at Dakota and Hughes in Central Fresno.
They say one unit has suffered extensive damage and two others are partially damaged.
Several residents have been evacuated. There are no reports of injuries so far.
The fire is in an adjoining wall between two units, so power will be shut off in the apartment complex as crews work to battle the flames.
Fire at apartment complex in Central Fresno, several residents evacuated
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News