Fire breaks out at Malaga Market in Fresno County

#AmericanIncident Firefighters are battling a commercial structure fire on American & Orange Ave, south of Fresno. Crews reporting building well involved with fire with exposures - going to defensive attack. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/356Djk1Mtj — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 10, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. -- Firefighters are battling a commercial structure fire at the Malaga Market in Fresno County.Cal Fire and Fresno County Fire responded to the call just before 11 p.m. at the corner of E. American Ave. and S. Orange Ave.In the video, firefighters are seen trying to cut the security bars off to gain better access to the building.Authorities said they are going into a defensive attack. The market is currently not in business.No injuries have been reported at this time. There are over 15 firefighters battling the fire.