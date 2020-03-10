Fire breaks out at Malaga Market in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. -- Firefighters are battling a commercial structure fire at the Malaga Market in Fresno County.

Cal Fire and Fresno County Fire responded to the call just before 11 p.m. at the corner of E. American Ave. and S. Orange Ave.

In the video, firefighters are seen trying to cut the security bars off to gain better access to the building.



Authorities said they are going into a defensive attack. The market is currently not in business.

No injuries have been reported at this time. There are over 15 firefighters battling the fire.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2020 is on! Organizers announce digital fundraiser, here's how to donate
Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Dinuba
Police: deadly NW Fresno shooting was 'justifiable homicide' during a robbery gone wrong
Fresno man's car vandalized with racial slurs as Coronavirus outbreak continues
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Around 300 people found partying inside Clovis school gym, arrests made
Schools share plans to protect students amid Valley coronavirus cases
Show More
Racial murder motivation part of chilling confession from quad killer
How the Coronavirus outbreak is impacting Valley travel agencies
Suspect accused of killing Tulare Western Dean of Students has previous DUI
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients arrives in California
Meet this year's Kids Day Ambassador Finley Tenison
More TOP STORIES News