Dozens of fire crews working to put out grass fire in west central Fresno

Firefighters are working to put out a grass fire that has scorched around an acre of land in west central Fresno.

Dozens of crews are currently at the scene near Blythe and Shield and there's still a lot of smoke and even some flames on the property.

Fire officials say a lot of cars and tires were burned, but luckily they were able to stop the fire before it spread to homes.

Authorities say six customers are without power due to the fire and are likely to be without it all night,

The call for the fire came in around 2:30.

Officials say they got reports of a tree falling onto power lines, and that may have caused sparks leading to the fire. That is still unconfirmed

Officials say they expect to at the scene for several more hours.
