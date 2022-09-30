Fire damages three buildings in Central Fresno

The Fresno Fire Department says fire started in a shed behind the home and spread to two other small buildings.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An early morning fire spread across three buildings in Central Fresno on Friday.

It was reported just after 2 am behind a home on Tyler and Fisher, near First and Olive.

The Fresno Fire Department says it started in a shed behind the home and spread to two other small buildings to the east and the north.

They say more firefighters were called in with a second alarm when the fire spread to the two other properties.

The fire caused light damage to the outside of the home.

Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo says they might have a lead as to what caused the fire.

"We have a very, very strong smell of gasoline all over the main building," said Escobedo. But adding that the department "is working to determine if that's part of this investigation."

Fire crews say power was knocked out to one of the neighboring homes. Those residents may be displaced due to the outage.

No one was hurt.