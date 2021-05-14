Firebaugh High pays tribute to 16-year-old killed in tragic accident while working at tire shop

16-year-old Omar Gutierrez was working under a car at the Firebaugh Tire shop when it suddenly slipped off a jack, crushing him.
FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community of Firebaugh is mourning the loss of a high school student after a devastating accident inside a tire shop.

The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Omar Gutierrez was working under a car at the Firebaugh Tire shop when it suddenly slipped off a jack.

The car instantly crushed the teen, killing him.

Gutierrez was a junior at Firebaugh High School and was a member of the FFA at his school as well as being on the varsity soccer team.

He was expected to suit up for the school in their game on Thursday.



On Thursday afternoon between the girls and boys soccer game, his teammates held a balloon release, in his honor.
