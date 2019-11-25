fire

Firefighters battle green waste fire in southeast Fresno

Fire crews are battling a large fire at a green waste recycling facility in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are battled a large fire at a green waste recycling facility in southeast Fresno.

CAL FIRE Fresno County firefighters responded to the building on East North Avenue and Maple Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Officials say firefighters worked to keep the flames away from nearby buildings.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastbuilding firefirefresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Videos of koala rescues emerge following deadly Australian fires
How to make your battery last longer
PG&E warns it could turn off power this week
Flames destroy part of vacant southeast Fresno home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family displaced after fire destroys home, investigators search for arsonist
Kerman Police searching for missing, at-risk 74-year-old man
Gov. Newsom to decide whether Fresno Co. killer gets parole
Aaron Judge hosts youth baseball camp at Fresno State
26-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
Boy dies after San Diego father killed mother, brothers
Show More
Madera Co. storm prep: Sandbag locations, warming centers
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
28-year-old K-pop star found dead in home
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: PHOTOS
More TOP STORIES News