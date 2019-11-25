Firefighters battle green waste fire in southeast Fresno

CAL FIRE Fresno County firefighters responded to the building on East North Avenue and Maple Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Officials say firefighters worked to keep the flames away from nearby buildings.
#GreenIncident Firefighters are battling a large green waste fire at a green waste recycling facility located on North & Maple. Approx 100ft x 100ft pile of green waste. Crews are reporting exposures threatened but not involved. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/akrNvSsvjQ— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) November 25, 2019
The cause of the fire is under investigation.